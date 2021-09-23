Plant parents, rejoice! The Sill is expanding in Brooklyn

The oasis of plants at The Sill is coming to Williamsburg.

Starting on October 7, plant parents can mosey over to the newest location of The Sill at 190 Berry Street—the company's first Williamsburg shop.

The store will feature The Sill’s bestselling potted succulents, cacti, tropical plants, and ferns, along with a dedicated workshop space and a pet-friendly plant section.

It already has three other locations in NYC in Cobble Hill, the Upper West Side and the Lower East Side.

Photograph: courtesy The Sill

Thanks to the pandemic, a lot of us have become plant parents. Not surprisingly, the shop's Chicago customer base increased by 73% from 2019 to 2020 and plant sales have continued to skyrocket, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, according to The Sill.

Eliza Blank founded The Sill in 2012 out of her 200-square-foot apartment and went on to open five flagship stores, hold online workshops, and partner with Goop, Madewell, and West Elm. It even has over 857,000 Instagram followers.

"People need, basically, to be coached on plants," Blank told Time Out Chicago. "They want the education, they want to be able to ask questions and they need a really friendly and approachable environment."

You can celebrate its Williamsburg opening on October 7, 1-7pm, when there will be in-store specials and light refreshments.

The Sill Williamsburg at 190 Berry Street will be open Monday through Thursday, noon to 7pm, and Friday through Sunday, 11am to 7pm for socially distanced shopping, curbside pickup, and local delivery.