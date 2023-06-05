Platform gates are finally coming to these subway stations

The subway is about to get safer with an addition many have been asking for and awaiting for decades: platform gates.

In February 2022, the MTA announced that three stations will be getting platform barriers at three busy stops as a trial for the overhaul. Gates will be installed on platforms at the 7 at Times Square, L at Third Avenue, and the E stop at Sutphin Boulevard station in Queens.

"It’s going to take a while. We’re going to put the money together, which is a little complicated," The MTA's CEO and Chairman Janno Lieber said in an interview on NY1 at the time "Our goal is to try out these technologies, at different places in the system, including three stations, trying out platform doors."

Now, construction is slated to begin in the coming months (i.e., hopefully, this year) for a $100 million Platform Spring Door pilot program that ends to prevent injury and death by pedestrians on the tracks.

"We've been calling for NYC to catch up to the rest of the world and install platform screen doors in the subway," said Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine in a tweet. "Would be a major win for safety."

The MTA has yet to announce a formal start of construction or how this may affect train schedules on the affected platforms and subway lines. Renderings of the projects are also not yet available to the public.