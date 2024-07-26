Subscribe
Popular L.A. bar Desert 5 Spot is transforming Williamsburg into a "raucous Western haven"

Expect the allure of Cosmic Americana, 1970s Palm Springs and Pioneertown all in one.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Staff Writer
Desert 5 spot NYC
Photograph: By Richard Stow
Country music and the Wild West aesthetic had a big moment this year after Beyoncé dropped her latest album Cowboy Carter—but the obsession with all things country has now extended to nightlife.

The best example? A new desert-inspired bar and music venue that will make you feel like you got teleported to the depths of old Arizona: Desert 5 Spot, which opened in Williamsburg this week by way of Los Angeles.

Desert 5 Spot
Photograph: By Richard Stow

Desert 5 Spot is inspired by Cosmic Americana, 1970s Palms Springs and the rustic allure of Pioneertown.

Inside the bar, you'll find a false storefront that resembles a Pioneertown motel, an area near the stage dubbed "Dolly's Corner," which pays homage to the inimitable Dolly Parton via pink suede wallpaper and photos of the country legend, a DJ booth created from an old Chevy truck and cowhide rugs. 

The venue's best feature, though, is a custom-made mechanical bull that lets you test your grip strength and determine if you have what it takes to survive a Spaghetti Western. 

Desert 5 spot brooklyn
Photograph: By Richard Stow

The furniture is on-point as well, featuring pieces hand-selected by designers Bernadette Blanc and Wade Crescent and sources from vintage dealers and thrift stores around the Western U.S.

But the destination is much more than a concert venue and bar, offering a community space of sorts for Western enthusiasts.

Among the on-site programming offerings will be line dancing, two-step classes, cowboy karaoke and much more. 

"Desert 5 Spot was born out of our love for country music and a desire to create a space where cell phones and Instagram take a back seat to allow people to just drink and have unadulterated fun with their friends,” said Dan Daley, Ten Five Hospitality Managing Partner, in an official statement. “My partners and I spent the majority of our careers in New York, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Desert 5 to the city we still call home.”

Desert 5 spot brooklyn
Photograph: By Richard Stow
Desert 5 Spot
Photograph: By Richard Stow

Let's not forget about the food: tacos, chips and guac, nachos are to be washed down with cocktails primarily made with tequila and mezcal. Don't forget to order a slushy as well, but be warned: it will likely be overflowing with booze. 

If Desert 5 Spot sounds familiar, that's because it has already built a solid reputation in L.A., where it's hosted country legends like Kane Brown, Dasha, Orville Peck, Midland, Green Day, Noah Cyrus, and many others. The Brooklyn location is the venue's second-ever address, so we do expect similar world-class acts to grace the local stage.  

You can visit the newly opened Desert 5 Spot at 94 Wythe Avenue in Brooklyn Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 1am; Fridays from 5pm to 2am; Saturdays from 2pm to 2am; and Sundays from 2pm till midnight. For updates and more information on upcoming events, follow the venue on Instagram

