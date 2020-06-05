Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right Powerful photos from the last week of protests in NYC
Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests
Photograph: Courtesy @newyork_eyes/Instagram

Powerful photos from the last week of protests in NYC

Striking images of the movement that's swept through the city.

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday June 5 2020, 5:32pm
Advertising

This week has been a long one for demonstrators who have taken to the streets of New York day after day to protest the death of George Floyd and demand racial justice and changes to policing practices.

The impassioned rallies, which have snaked around streets in all five boroughs, went on nearly around the clock despite the newly-issued curfew, which is the first that's been instituted in New York in decades.

We've gathered some striking photographs from the events as a way to look back at the past week. 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC protest

 

Photograph: Courtesy @adelaidechantilly/Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @alexcarvalhony/Instagram

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @aurorarosetoday/Instagram

 

  

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @bet_art/Instagram

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @deleonphotographyy/Instagram

 

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @kaitkeem/Instagram

 

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @maiyaimani/Instagram

 

  

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @shotbyalberto/Instagram

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @shotbyjs/Instagram

 

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @shotbyjs/Instagram

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @shotbyjs/Instagram

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @thomashengge/Instagram

 

 

Black Lives Matter George Floyd NYC Protests

 

Photograph: Courtesy @yungjetlag/Instagram

 

 

Most popular on Time Out

- How you can help the Black Lives Matter movement and protestors
- These local resources connect New Yorkers to black-owned businesses
- Kids’ books about race that celebrate diversity and inclusion
- Five things to know if you’re going out to protest in New York City
- When will hair salons reopen in NYC?

Share the story
Latest news
    More news
    Advertising