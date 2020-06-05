Powerful photos from the last week of protests in NYC

This week has been a long one for demonstrators who have taken to the streets of New York day after day to protest the death of George Floyd and demand racial justice and changes to policing practices.

The impassioned rallies, which have snaked around streets in all five boroughs, went on nearly around the clock despite the newly-issued curfew, which is the first that's been instituted in New York in decades.

We've gathered some striking photographs from the events as a way to look back at the past week.

Loading…

