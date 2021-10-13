Honey, you shrunk yourself? It's possible, thanks to a new interactive pop-up opening this Friday, October 15 at Chelsea Market.

Through February 14, 2022, New Yorkers can visit Dopl to take a 3D full body scan and receive a true-to-life 3D miniature of themselves. It's a micro doppelgänger!

Dopl, a technology company that specializes in 3D technology, printing and development, just opened a store in Soho. Their unique works aims to capture the essence of how people feel in the moments they want to remember the most. The miniatures, which have been dubbed ‘Dopls’ start with the full 360-degree image captured on-site, which is then crafted in the Dopl production studio located in Brooklyn.

“Dopl celebrates who we are, what we love and is about making a memory of those moments that are most important to you,” says Dopl co-founder Michael Anderson. “Our true-to-life miniatures let each person tell their story in a way that is both meaningful and a lot of fun. Chelsea Market delivers that same connection and excitement to its visitors and brings people together from across NYC and the world, and we’re thrilled to be here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dopl (@doplme)

Colorful clothes, particularly ones that express your personal style with texture and patterns are recommended to add vibrancy to mini-you. Creative posing is encouraged, and the entire image capture can take 20-30 minutes, possibly longer for groups.

Ranging in sizes from four to 14 inches (and cost $59 and up), Dopls can be made for everyone, including pets. Dopl will be located in Chelsea Market’s main thoroughfare, and open from 10am–8pm Monday through Saturday and 11am–7pm on Sundays. Walk-ins are welcome or reservations can be made in advance here.