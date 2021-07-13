Broadway may still be dark, but it's a bright time for musical theater in Brooklyn. This month, Prospect Hill, a new musical about a young queer woman in Brooklyn, will debut at Old Stone House. The production, staged by the not-for-profit Piper Theatre Company, will be outdoors, free and open to the public.

Prospect Hill is written by Lily Ali-Oshatz and Mark Galinovsky, and was originally created to honor the queer history of Park Slope, once, affectionately called "Dyke Slope" thanks to the proliferation of lesbians and queer women in the area. The contemporary plot centers around Dee, fresh off a breakup with her girlfriend, and newly transplanted from Manhattan to Park Slope. In the play, Dee connects with her landlord, Jonie, and immerses herself in stories about her new neighborhood's queer legacy circa the 1980s and 1990s.

Photograph: Courtesy Piper Theatre Productions

Prospect Hill examines what it means to build and sustain queer community, all while bringing Brooklyn's queer community (and supporters) out to watch the play outdoors together. Today's Park Slope is home to one of three lesbian bars still remaining in New York City, Ginger's, though the bar hasn't reopened since March 2020. The neighborhood is also home to the Lesbian Herstory Archives, which collects artifacts and documents about lesbian life in New York City and beyond.

Prospect Hill, directed by Jessi D. Hill, will play July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24th at 8:30 pm at The Old Stone House (336 Third Street). Bring a blanket to sit on.