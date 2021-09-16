New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Queens County Farm Museum corn maize
Photograph: Matt Borowick, courtesy @queensfarm

Queens County Farm Museum's massive corn maze is inspired by Andy Warhol

Can you see the cow?

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

The Queens County Farm Museum has a-maize-ing experiences this year that you won't want to pass up during your fall outings this year.

As it does each year, the farm creates a whimsical theme out of its corn stalks and this year is no different. Andy Warhol's "Cow" from his late 1960s wallpaper design series is represented in the labyrinth of stalks. 

Visitors can make their way through the three-acre challenge that has clues, puzzles and a Victory Bridge for those who succeed and want to see the full view of Warhol’s "Cow."

You won't want to miss the Floral Escape at the farm either if you're looking for another fall-themed photo opp. The multi-sensory floral-filled installation is full of multi-colored pumpkin displays, splashes of eye-popping flowers and beautiful floral arbors to stand under.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @thefloralescape

This experience will be at the farm through October 31. Tickets are $22 and $13 for children.

If you're hoping to see the pumpkin patch, it opens on October 1.

The Amazing Maize Maze is open Fridays-Sundays, September 17-October 30 (and October 11). Head over between noon and 4:30pm on Fridays and from 11am to 4:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You can also solve the maze by moonlightTickets for the corn maze are $8-$12.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Fall

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.