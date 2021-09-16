The Queens County Farm Museum has a-maize-ing experiences this year that you won't want to pass up during your fall outings this year.

As it does each year, the farm creates a whimsical theme out of its corn stalks and this year is no different. Andy Warhol's "Cow" from his late 1960s wallpaper design series is represented in the labyrinth of stalks.

Visitors can make their way through the three-acre challenge that has clues, puzzles and a Victory Bridge for those who succeed and want to see the full view of Warhol’s "Cow."

You won't want to miss the Floral Escape at the farm either if you're looking for another fall-themed photo opp. The multi-sensory floral-filled installation is full of multi-colored pumpkin displays, splashes of eye-popping flowers and beautiful floral arbors to stand under.

This experience will be at the farm through October 31. Tickets are $22 and $13 for children.

If you're hoping to see the pumpkin patch, it opens on October 1.

The Amazing Maize Maze is open Fridays-Sundays, September 17-October 30 (and October 11). Head over between noon and 4:30pm on Fridays and from 11am to 4:30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. You can also solve the maze by moonlight. Tickets for the corn maze are $8-$12.