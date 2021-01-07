New YorkChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
ikea
Photograph: Shutterstock

Queens is getting its first-ever IKEA this month

This store is the first in the U.S. with a new, smaller format.

By
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Queens is finally getting its own IKEA.

The beloved Swedish home store is coming to the Rego Center shopping mall this month, and it'll be the first in the U.S. with a "new, smaller format," across 115,000 square feet. 

The new IKEA Queens will allow visitors to purchase and take home portable home furnishing accessories curated specifically for New Yorkers with "inspiring" room sets and digital tools focused on sustainable, small-space living. Customers will also be able to set up home delivery for an affordable flat fee; do self-pay and assisted check out; and schedule appointments with IKEA co-workers to plan kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

Ikea Rego Center Queens
Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

With health and safety in mind, the new store will be equipped with all the safety enhancements including physical distancing guidance, temperature checks for co-workers, rigorous cleaning and sanitization as well as maintaining strict capacity limits.

The new IKEA location—at the corner of Queens Boulevard & Junction Boulevard—was strategically chosen to be just a block away from a Q59 and Q60 bus stops and right next to the 63rd Drive–Rego Park subway station, which is served by the M and R trains.

"We’re excited to welcome New Yorkers to our new store in Queens," said Shahab Mollaei, Market Manager, IKEA Queens. "Every detail was created with the unique needs of New Yorkers in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options to the wide product range curated specifically to meet their dynamic lifestyles."

The store had originally been planned to open in the summer of 2020, but the opening was pushed back because of the pandemic. IKEA did not say an exact date for its opening, only that it would be "in early January."

Ikea Rego Center Queens
Photograph: Courtesy IKEA
Ikea Rego Center Queens
Photograph: Courtesy IKEA
queens rego center ikea
Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

Most popular on Time Out

- New Yorkers say goodbye to the city’s most infamously chaotic McDonald’s
- Eight ways Pixar’s “Soul” gets NYC right
- The best events in NYC this January
- The 100 best movies of all time
- The best karaoke songs ever

Want to know what’s cool in the city before your friends do? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest and greatest from NYC and beyond.

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

            Site map
            © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.