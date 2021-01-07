This store is the first in the U.S. with a new, smaller format.

Queens is finally getting its own IKEA.

The beloved Swedish home store is coming to the Rego Center shopping mall this month, and it'll be the first in the U.S. with a "new, smaller format," across 115,000 square feet.

The new IKEA Queens will allow visitors to purchase and take home portable home furnishing accessories curated specifically for New Yorkers with "inspiring" room sets and digital tools focused on sustainable, small-space living. Customers will also be able to set up home delivery for an affordable flat fee; do self-pay and assisted check out; and schedule appointments with IKEA co-workers to plan kitchens, living rooms and bedrooms.

Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

With health and safety in mind, the new store will be equipped with all the safety enhancements including physical distancing guidance, temperature checks for co-workers, rigorous cleaning and sanitization as well as maintaining strict capacity limits.

The new IKEA location—at the corner of Queens Boulevard & Junction Boulevard—was strategically chosen to be just a block away from a Q59 and Q60 bus stops and right next to the 63rd Drive–Rego Park subway station, which is served by the M and R trains.

"We’re excited to welcome New Yorkers to our new store in Queens," said Shahab Mollaei, Market Manager, IKEA Queens. "Every detail was created with the unique needs of New Yorkers in mind, from the proximity to public transportation and delivery and assembly options to the wide product range curated specifically to meet their dynamic lifestyles."

The store had originally been planned to open in the summer of 2020, but the opening was pushed back because of the pandemic. IKEA did not say an exact date for its opening, only that it would be "in early January."

Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

Photograph: Courtesy IKEA

