Queens Night Market is set to return this spring (and keep its super cheap prices)

A date has been set for the borough’s best foodie fair.

It’s hard to get good food on the cheap, but for seven years, Queens Night Market has prided itself on offering the city’s best eats for just $5-6.

On Wednesday, the foodie festival announced its 2023 season, which begins April 15 and runs on Saturday nights through the summer at the New York Hall of Science in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

So far, confirmed vendors include the following:

Los Almendros – Salvadoran Pupusas

Anda Café – Bubble Tea & Shaved Ice

Arepalicious – Colombian Arepas

Ay Cachapas – Venezuelan Cachapas

La Braza – Roasted Corn & Skewers

Brazilicious – Brazilian Steak Sandwiches & Pão de Queijo Bstro – Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken

Burmese Bites – Burmese Palatas

C Bao – Asian Duck and Pork Buns

Cambodianow – Cambodian Fish Amok

Caribbean Street Eats – Trinidadian Shark Sandwiches

DiLena’s Dolcini – Cannoli and Boozy Gummy Bears

Don Ceviche – Peruvian Ceviche and Arroz Chaufa

The Dough Club – Mochi Donuts

Emeye Ethiopian Cuisine – Ethiopian Sega Wat & Chechebsa Enfes NYC – Turkish Gözleme

Go Green Yaks! – Tibean Shogo Bhakleb & Tsel Bhakleb

Grilla in Manila – Filipino Choribuger, Dinuguan & Balut

Hong Kong Street Food

Janie’s – Pie-Crust Cookies

Joey Bats Café – Portuguese Pastéis de Nata

Joon – Persian Crispy Rice

Lion City Coffee – Singaporean Mee Pok & Chai Tow Kway Menya Jiro – Japanese Ramen

Mama Food – Squid Skewers

Mister Bocadillos – Brazilian Esfiha & Churrasco

Moon Man – Indonesian Kue Pancong

Nansense – Afghan Mantu & Shor Nakhud

Nomad Dumplings – Tibetan Momos

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Sambuxa NYC – Sudanese Sambuxa & Aswad Salad

Sholay! – Indian Tandoori BBQ

Sichuan Ice Jelly

Tacos El Guero – Mexican Tacos & Picaditas

Tada Noodles – Korean Jjajangmyeon

Treat Yourself Jerk Chicken

Trini Treats – Trinidadian Curry Crab and Dumplings & Doubles Twisted Potato – Fried Potato Twists

Twistercake Bakery – Romanian/Hungarian Chimney Cakes

Warung Jancook – Indonesian Sate, Tahu Pong & Ote Ote

There will also be other items sale besides food, including vintage apparel, hand-poured candles, travel photography, crochet toys, stationery, small batch soap, henna, vintage brooches and ads, international handcrafts, NYC-themed apparel, gourmet dog treats, handmade jewelry, ceramics, and local art.

In its existence, it’s attracted over 2 million visitors, helped launch approximately 350 brand new businesses in New York, and represented over 90 countries through its vendors and their food, according to a press release. In 2022, the event averaged over 15,000 attendees each Saturday night.

Unfortunately, inflation has nearly threatened the night market’s affordable price point, but thanks to a new sponsorship from Citizens, it’ll be able to keep the $5-6 price cap on all food items.

“With so many food events happening throughout this city at any given time, it’s probably hard to differentiate one from another. But we still believe that affordability is the single greatest equalizer, which is why we’ve been obsessively focused on it from day one,” said founder John Wang in a statement. “With the cost inflation that food vendors are facing, the only way we were able to economically justify not raising the price cap this year is because Citizens stepped up to the plate in a big, big way, subsidizing the fees vendors would normally pay. We’re incredibly, ineffably grateful for the support.”

That price point, and the free admission, of course, is a major draw to the night market and without it, it wouldn’t be the same.

Ahead of the opening, you can actually get a sneak preview at two ticketed special events (April 15 and 22), which you can purchase starting in March. Admission to all subsequent events will be free.

It’ll be another season of great eats!