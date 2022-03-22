The diverse weekly food fest is kicking off with two preview events on April 16 and 23.

NYC’s best night market is coming back for 2022!

Queens Night Market will be returning for the seventh year starting April 16. The wonderfully diverse, weekly food fest, which serves up a delightful taste of all that Queens has to offer, will be doing two “sneak preview” nights on April 16 and April 23. Tickets for those two Saturdays, which are currently available on the official Queens Night Market site, are $5 in advance and $8 at the door.

“Because of the unexpectedly large turnout on opening night our first few years,” the market says in a statement. “We are selling limited $5 tickets to sneak preview nights on April 16 and April 23 in order to minimize traffic, congestion and the impact on the surrounding community.”

From May 7 on, admission to the night market will be free.

Wondering what you can expect this year at the food festival? Well, you’ll still be able to get amazing food at an affordable price point. There will once again be a $5 and $6 price cap per item at the market, even with rising food costs. Since the market first opened in 2015, the festival has highlighted cuisine from around 90 countries and averaged 15,000 attendees every Saturday last year alone.

This season you can expect to encounter Afghan mantu and chapli kababs, Indonesian kue pancong and ote ote, Portuguese pastéis de nata, Filipino balut, dinuguan, and lugaw, Romanian Kürtőskalács, Indian tandoori kebabs, Mexican huaraches, Indian tandoori BBQ, Haitian diri ak djon djon and more!

There will also be live music and performances, art and merchandise for sale by local vendors and beer and wine available for purchase.