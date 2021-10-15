New York
Queer Soup Night
Queer Soup Night is back this weekend!

It's picnic style to be pandemic safe.

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
After postponing in-person events since March 2020, Queer Soup Night, the community soup-centric event bringing out LGBTQ+ folks for a night of community and cozy food, turned, like all of us, to Zoom.

Now, the in-person event is returning, in-person and outdoors, for a casual, relaxed event that will support good causes, build community and serve delicious soup. 

Queer Soup Night officially returns home to Brooklyn on Saturday, October 16. Starting at 2pm, guests can gather on top of the hill in Fort Greene Park for a picnic-style event lush with soups and treats by featured chefs Jessie YuChen (Bon Appetit test kitchen) and Edy Massih (Edy's Grocer). 

Picnic guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and beverages and be prepared to clean up as the grassroots event doesn't have an official parks permit. 

"Folks should be prepared for a joyous, relaxed queer picnic reunion!" said Queer Soup Night founder Liz Alpern. "It'll be good for your queer spirit." 

The event's beneficiary is Heart of Dinner, a Chinatown-based nonprofit that aims to combat food insecurity and isolation within NYC’s elderly East Asian American community by providing culturally appropriate meals and comfort. There's a suggested donation of $15 for guests attending the Queer Soup Night picnic. 

Those planning to head upstate this fall can also look forward to Queer Soup Night's next scheduled event, November 7 at Happy Valley Arcade Bar in Beacon. 

