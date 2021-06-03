Questlove, Gloria Gaynor and Patti Smith are on the SummerStage lineup this year

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage in Central Park has become a quintessential NYC summertime ritual for many New Yorkers, and this year, it's back in person with a fantastic lineup.

The concert series, which pivoted to SummerStage Anywhere last year with streamed performances, unveiled its lineup for the 2021 in-person summer season today, which includes concerts by Patti Smith, Questlove, Machine Gun Kelly, Ani DiFranco, Gloria Gaynor and the Indigo Girls among others.

While most shows are free, there are some benefit concerts that are not free. Those are noted below and we've broken up the lineup based on which location the shows will take place at.

Central Park:

June 17: Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis

June 20: Chris Botti - the Blue Note Jazz Festival (benefit)

June 24: Falu & Film: Monsoon Wedding - screening

June 24: George Clinton - the Blue Note Jazz Festival (benefit)

July 11: Galactic - the Blue Note Jazz Festival (benefit)

July 24: Sun Ra Arkestra and Sistazz of the Nitty Gritty

July 25: Dance IS! featuring the Rennie Harris Puremovement, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Parsons Dance, A.I.M., Alvin American Dance Theater & Ailey II with Madison McFerrin and Soles of Duende

July 31: The Originals

August 1: Tito Nieves

August 8: Met Opera Summer Recital

August 14: Marc Rebillet, DJ Premier and Brady Watt with special guests

August 15: Armand Hammer & The Alchemist with Moor Mother, KAYANA, Fielded and Quelle Chris

August 21: Antibalas

August 24: Lake Street Drive (benefit)

September 4: Dom Salvador Sextet and a screening of Dom Salvador & Abolition in association with the 25th anniversary Inffinito Brazilian Film Festival

September 11: Erica Campbell

September 13: Machine Gun Kelly (benefit)

September 17: Dawes with Erin Rae (benefit)

September 19: Patti Smith and her band

September 21: Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco (benefit)

Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem:

June 19: Summer of Soul screening with Questlove and Friends at Marcus Garvey Park

August 28: Charlie Parker with Strings: The Donald Harrison Quartet and the Harlem Symphony Orchestra at Marcus Garvey Park

August 29: Willie Jones III - A Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration with Sarah Hanahan, Godwin Louis, Justin Robinson, Erena Terakubo with Donald Vega and Endea Owens in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center

Coney Island, Brooklyn:

July 17: Gloria Gaynor at Coney Island with DJ Stormin Norman

July 18: La India

August 7: Funk Flex Birthday Party with Ginuwine and Friends at Coney Island

August 29: Invincible: A Glorious Tribue to Mike Jackson with DJ KS360 at Coney Island

All performances will follow health regulations, including limited capacity, required masks and socially distanced seating. SummerStage will also require proof of vaccine and/or negative COVID test, and a health screening (like a questionnaire and temperature check). Because of the limited capacity, you'll want to be first in line when tickets are released. And if you're unable to nab tickets or provide a negative test, you can watch most performances live on SummerStageAnywhere.org.

“We are so thrilled to bring SummerStage back for all New Yorkers to enjoy in-person, outside, in parks again this summer. The artists performing this summer represent a true sense of resiliency in their own art and deep connection to New York City,” said ErikaElliott, Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage. “While we continued to present artists of all genres for the past year with SummerStage Anywhere digitally, we are eager to provide artists the platform to perform to a live audience and to bring communities together to enjoy the live, spirited experience that is truly unique to our city and festival.

Free tickets are required for entry to every free SummerStage show and ticket pod requests must be made in advance online (which will be available three weeks prior to each show). Ticket request forms will open on Mondays at noon at SummerStage.org.