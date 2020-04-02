Radio City Rockettes are teaching free live dance classes for New Yorkers stuck at home

Ever wished you could kick it like a Rockette?

Starting today, the Radio City Rockettes will be leading free live dance classes on their Instagram, so you can live out your Rockette dream from the privacy of your living room.

The lessons will happen on their Instagram Live at noon every Thursday, led by a different Rockette, so if you don’t already know each of them personally, you can meet them one by one!

During the classes, you’ll learn their world-famous precision choreography (jump, shuffle, leap, toe!) and truly test how high you can kick without hitting your apartment ceiling.

Carl Scheffel

Today's class, led by Rockette Katelyn Faffney, featured the exact choreography from the Christmas Spectacular finale, “Christmas Lights.” Folks tuned in from all over the world to get in a little Christmas spirit in the middle of spring and learn some priceless dancing skills like they do at Radio City Music Hall.

Marion Curtis

In addition to the weekly dance classes on Thursdays, they’re also launching weekly fitness classes—so you can try and keep up with the workouts they take on with their busy show schedules. Think: Abs of steel! Those classes start on Tuesday, April 7, and happen weekly on Tuesdays at noon via their Instagram.

So, grab your sequin costumes and red lipstick—or your pajamas work great too—and you can werk it like some of the hardest-working women in show biz.