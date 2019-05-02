Relive your childhood at this insane boozy ball pit party

Three words: Giant. Ball. Pit.

That's right. Ball Pit Party aka "Festival of Balls" is bringing a pool of up to 1,000,000 glow-in-the-dark plastic balls to NYC this fall.

Go balls to the wall while sipping cocktails and dancing to a live DJ as LED lights flash in sync to the music. It’s basically Chuck E. Cheese, only better because now you can be tipsy while swimming through a ball pit and not just stuffed with crappy pizza.

Past events by the party promoters have taken place on a yacht, featured $1,000 hidden in the pit and offered bottomless champagne brunch. So they're definitely going for more of a maximalist aesthetic.

In addition to New York, the Australian-born party is expanding to Denver, Los Angeles and Canada this September. The company behind the event, Viral Ventures Global, is also behind the Lego-themed pop-up bar landing in NYC in July.

Party-goers can dive into the sea of plastic balls as many times are their young hearts desire during a 2-hour time slot. Tickets are $20, and organizers say they will sell out. An on-sale date has yet to be announced, but you can sign up for pre-release tickets on the Ball Pit Party website.

Exactly when and where will this epic party go down? We don’t know yet, but check back for more details if you want to feel like a true baller!