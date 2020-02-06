Renters no longer have to pay broker fees under new NYC law

Finding the perfect apartment is already a heavy lift without worrying about an insane broker fee.

But now, thanks to a new New York Department of State action passed on Tuesday night, prospective renters won't have to pay up if the broker is acting on behalf of the landlord.

The change comes as a relief since broker fees can be as much as 15 percent of annual rent paid as a lump sum, which for many is a deterrent to finding a new living situation. Now, if hopeful tenants go without a broker, the rental market could essentially be a no-fee market.

"A landlord’s agent that collects a fee for bringing about the meeting of the minds between the landlord and tenant (i.e., the broker fee) from the tenant can be subject to discipline," the new language says.

Though, if prospective tenants take on a broker to find a new space, they'll still have to foot the bill.

The change reportedly comes somewhat as a surprise as it was couched between one of many rules in the new rental laws that passed last year, according to the New York Times. The broker fee issue was just clarified by the state in a January 31 guidance.

It is effective immediately, meaning if a landlord's broker charges you a fee, you can file a complaint.

It follows another state clarification from September that rules that brokers cannot charge more than $20 for an application fee, further lessening the load on prospective tenants.

The Real Deal says that the Real Estate Board of New York is exploring legal action to reverse it, saying that it is a blow to brokers and that the fees would lead landlords to increase rent to cover the cost.

But for now, searching for an apartment should be easier on your pockets.