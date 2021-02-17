Revel is launching an e-bike rental service in NYC

The service will deliver an e-bike to your door and pick it up when you're done.

New York City is getting another new way to get around — Revel, the Brooklyn-based moped company, is launching a monthly e-bike rental subscription service in March.

"Coast by Revel," which will cost $99 per month, will deliver a Revel eBike with a charger and lock to your door and pick it up when you're done. It also comes with repairs and maintenance as well as 24-hour customer service. Those who sign up will also get a discount for a FEND bike helmet and education materials about traffic laws, how to ride safely and avoid theft.

“Revel’s mission is to electrify cities and our eBike subscription program is the next piece of the puzzle,” said Frank Reig, Revel CEO and co-founder. “We’re excited to give more New Yorkers the experience of eBike ownership without the hassles and to roll out our third product in our hometown.”

The e-bike by WING Bikes itself runs on a 5-pound battery, which brings the total weight of the bike to about 39 pounds. Riders will be able to reach up to 20 mph and ride for four hours straight without charging.

"WING Bikes designs and manufactures eBikes that are built for city streets and make cycling easy and fun for urban riders,” said Seth Miller, Founder of Wing Bikes. “Revel’s new subscription model expands accessibility even further by lowering the barriers to entry for eBike use, and we are pleased to partner with them to provide eBikes to New Yorkers on a month-to-month basis. Our shared vision is to transform mobility and bring a low-cost, safe, fun and environmentally friendly way to move around cities."

Those in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens can sign up on Revel's app and website now for the program which launches in early March.

