Rihanna's Savage x Fenty is opening a three-level store in Brooklyn

Rihanna sightings may just become more frequent in Brooklyn. The superstar's lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, is opening its first NYC store in Brooklyn this year!

Women’s Wear Daily first reported that Savage x Fenty signed a 10 year lease in early February for the Triangle Building at 182 Flatbush Avenue, near Barclays Center. Construction on the tri-level store is slated to start soon, and we're eager to see what Rihanna's team creates.

At over 6,000 square feet, the shop, likely to be a flagship, will be Savage x Fenty's largest store. Currently, the brand operates a tech-forward boutique in Las Vegas, with more in-mall shops slated to open in Los Angeles and Philadelphia this year. The lingerie is also sold online, but nothing beats a celebrity-backed in-store retail experience.

The Triangle Building is steps from Atlantic Avenue Terminal, one of the city's busiest train stops and home to many big stores like Apple, Target, Adidas, Uniqlo and the Atlantic Terminal Mall.

No renderings of major previews of the store are yet available, but WWD reports that "the exterior facade of the Triangle Building will be branded with Savage x Fenty’s bright colors, logo and other marketing materials." The building, which sold for $7 million in 2019, is a distinct triangular shape and has been vacant in the decade since the previous tenant, Triangle Sports, left after 96 years in business.

"We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before," Rihanna said in a statement about the first Savage x Fenty opening. We're eager to see how she Brooklynifies this new retail spot!