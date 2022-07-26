A new 50-story luxury hotel opened in NoMad today, adding a new 500-foot structure to the skyline and plenty of opulence inside.

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad was designed as an “oasis of modern luxury” with guest rooms, residences and plenty of elegance in shared spaces like the lobby, spa, rooftop bar and new Jose Andres culinary concepts.

RECOMMENDED: This colorful new hotel just opened in Washington Heights

Now one of the tallest buildings in NoMad, this new Ritz-Carlton was developed by Rafael Viñoly Architects, Rockwell Group, Lazaro Rosa-Violan Studio, Martin Brudnizki, and SUSSURUS International. The design pays homage to the nearby Flower District and is adorned inside by work from local artists, curated by Culture Corps.

The hotel’s 250 guestrooms include 19 suites, plus 16 one and two-bedroom penthouse residences, all defined by bright natural light and stunning views. Room rates start at $1000 per night, not including taxes and fees and Marriott Rewards points can also be used to book.

Photograph: courtesy of The Ritz Carlton New York NoMad

The Ritz-Carlton NoMad

Photograph: courtesy of The Ritz Carlton New York NoMad

With a food and beverage partnership helmed by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, this Ritz-Carlton feels destined to be a culinary hotspot. On the hotel’s ground floor sits the D.C. transplant Zaytinya (a play on the Turkish word for olive oil), which offers an innovative mezze menu (think seared halloumi with pomegranate and pistachios) and creative cocktails (hello, za’atar margarita) inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines.

On the hotel's rooftop is Nubeluz, offering drinks, light bites and Tablas which allow guests to build boards of jamon, queso, and embutidos (sausages). On the first floor, The Lobby Lounge and Bar offers morning pastries and coffee, plus drinks all day. Later this year, The Bazaar by José Andrés will be the property's fine dining establishment.

Photograph: Jason Varney | The bar at Zaytina, Ritz-Carlton NoMad

“I have a deep love for the city of New York, and it has long been a dream of mine to bring Zaytinya here,” Chef José Andrés shared in a statement. “For the last two decades Zaytinya has been a place for shared meals between friends and families, celebrations, and countless momentous events, and we cannot wait to continue its story here in New York.”

To top it all off, the brand new 6,400 square foot Ritz-Carlton Spa and Fitness Center offers eight treatment rooms, plus separate sauna and steam rooms. Luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader is offering its signature facial, The Method, with a bespoke interpretation using exclusive scents and oils inspired by New York's Flower District. You don't need to stay at the hotel to book a treatment, but we wouldn't mind crashing in a room here after being pampered.