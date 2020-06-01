Riverside Park is still doing free yoga and live music for Summer on the Hudson

Summer is finally here!

Just because things are different right now doesn't mean you have to miss out on Summer on the Hudson — the yearly season of about 250 free events at Riverside and West Harlem Piers parks.

The outdoor arts and culture festival from 59th to 153rd streets is back — but online with a slew of concerts, dance performances, movies, DJ dance parties, kids shows, special events and wellness activities.

Here's what's on the docket this month so far:

Yoga Flow

Mondays, June 1, 8, 15 and 22, 6:30-7:30pm: Link mindful breath with movement in this full spectrum yoga practice via Zoom as veteran Nina Semczuk helps you cultivate strength, flexibility, balance, and focus.

Pilates

Tuesdays, June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, 6:30-7:30pm: Join instructor Melissa Ricci, CPT, PMA from Base Fitness for a flowing, multilevel Pilates Mat class that will align your body, strengthen your core and give you renewed energy!

Musical Storytime

Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, 10:30-11:15am: Moosiki Kids Musical Storytime fosters a love of reading at a young age with stories and sing along for kids 5 and under.

Movement Speaks Workshop

Thursdays, June 4, 11, 18, and 25, 6–7pm: Dances for a Variable Population leads creative movement classes via Zoom for adults of all ages and abilities, with a focus on seniors.

Hudson Warehouse Shakespeare Workout

Saturday, June 20, 3–5pm: This program covers the elements of voice production, acting, and stage combat.

Keep up to date with what's on the schedule this summer at nygovparks.org.

"Summer on the Hudson's mission is to offer quality cultural programming to the public at no cost," Whitney Dearden, the director of programming for the Riverside Park Conservancy, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to continue providing this service to New Yorkers by pivoting to virtual events during this time, and look forward to seeing our audience online!"

Most popular on Time Out

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut?

- 10 fascinating secrets of NYC’s Grand Central terminal

- The Metropolitan Opera shares more free performances every night this week

- This giant new mural is a tribute to the city’s healthcare workers

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story