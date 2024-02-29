If you’re a movie buff, or just so happen to really enjoy Robert De Niro’s overall vibe, the Tribeca Festival in June is capping off with a tribute to the legendary actor and producer.

From June 14-16, the Festival is hosting De Niro Con, which will include set recreations, costume exhibits, behind-the-scenes chats, screenings, and anything that could be tangentially related to De Niro—you'll find it all there.

The three-day festival will also include the De Niro Archive Gallery, which will display items from De Niro’s personal archives, including annotated scripts, rare photos, props, and other film-related memorabilia from the 80-year-old’s illustrious career.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a sort of highlight reel of De Niro’s films, a six-screen, 20-minute immersive movie will weave some of De Niro’s characters into one big narrative masterpiece.

All the fun and chaos is set to happen on the convention floor, which will have areas for photo ops, set recreations, costume displays and even a De Niro impersonator contest, so make sure you choose your favorite De Niro character and flex your costume making skills if you decide to partake. If you happen to look exactly like Robert De Niro, that's even better.

De Niro, who is a New York City native, has been in so many iconic films that have shaped the trajectory of American culture—Goodfellas, Casino, Taxi Driver, and A Bronx Tale are just a few—that he is one of very few people who actually does deserve his own three-day convention. He's also one of the founders of the Tribeca Festival, which was created in 2002 to help revitalize Downtown Manhattan following the 9/11 attacks. Now, the prestigious film festival draws approximately 150,000 attendees each year.

The full day-by-day programming of the convention will be announced in the spring. If you are planning to get fully immersed into the actor's life, it won’t come cheap—passes start at $150 for a “Johnny Boy Pass” that includes access to one day of the convention for one person, and go all the way to $3,500 for a “The Godfather Pass” that gives you VIP access and includes an exclusive cocktail reception as well as 4 tickets to a red carpet premiere. You can get your tickets here.