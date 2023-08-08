New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Rockaway Beach in Queens with local surf school tent on the sand
Photograph: Shutterstock

Rockaway Beach is closed today due to an apparent shark attack

A woman was surfing when she was bitten, reports say.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Summer at the beach has been tough this year with extreme heat, torrential downpours, and now? Sharks.

Rockaway Beach is closed today, Tuesday, August 8, to swimming and surfing after “shark activity,” according to NYC Parks.

According to Fox 5 New York, a woman was apparently bitten on the leg by a shark around 6pm on Monday near Beach 59th Street while she was surfing. She was unconscious when responders came on the scene and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition. 

This is reportedly the first shark attack at Rockaway Beach in recent memory.

Last month, on the beach on Long Island, five people were bitten by sharks. 

To keep this from happening again, the city’s fire and police departments will be surveilling the beach from the air. 

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the implementation of new shark-monitoring drones across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County beaches, which followed an increase in shark sightings over the Fourth of July weekend.

“As beachgoers are enjoying their summer in New York, spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, we have added this eye in the sky,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all.”

Sadly, it didn’t help yesterday’s victim.

Stay safe out there!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Summer

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.