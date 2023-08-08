Rockaway Beach is closed today due to an apparent shark attack

A woman was surfing when she was bitten, reports say.

Summer at the beach has been tough this year with extreme heat, torrential downpours, and now? Sharks.

Rockaway Beach is closed today, Tuesday, August 8, to swimming and surfing after “shark activity,” according to NYC Parks.

As a safety precaution, Rockaway Beach will be closed to swimming & surfing today, August 8, due to recent shark activity. Parks Enforcement & NYPD will be on patrol to keep swimmers out of the water. FDNY & NYPD will be doing aerial surveillance to monitor for sharks. — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) August 8, 2023

According to Fox 5 New York, a woman was apparently bitten on the leg by a shark around 6pm on Monday near Beach 59th Street while she was surfing. She was unconscious when responders came on the scene and was taken to Jamaica Hospital in serious but stable condition.

This is reportedly the first shark attack at Rockaway Beach in recent memory.

Last month, on the beach on Long Island, five people were bitten by sharks.

To keep this from happening again, the city’s fire and police departments will be surveilling the beach from the air.

Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the implementation of new shark-monitoring drones across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County beaches, which followed an increase in shark sightings over the Fourth of July weekend.

“As beachgoers are enjoying their summer in New York, spending time on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, we have added this eye in the sky,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “These new drones will allow us to scan the water and help local governments across Long Island and New York City keep local beaches safe for all.”

Sadly, it didn’t help yesterday’s victim.

Stay safe out there!