Rockefeller Center will screen the Paris Olympics

The Paris Olympics are the most anticipated sporting event of this summer, and anyone who didn't manage to buy a ticket to the French capital is going to have to figure out how to experience it all from home.

If you happen to live in New York and are getting major Olympic FOMO, you’re in luck: Rockefeller Center will serve as the home base for NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 games and host festive screening events that will be free and open to the public.

Starting Friday, July 26, until the games end on August 11, Rockefeller Center is transforming the screens at The Rink into an ongoing Olympics watch party, which will include live coverage of the events and surprise visits from current and former U.S. Olympic athletes.

The fun will start with the Opening Ceremony, which will be screened live at The Rink at noon EST tomorrow and then again in the evening for primetime viewing.

On the day of the Opening Ceremony, there will be archery, soccer, handball and rugby screenings. The rest of the games start in full gear on Saturday, including some of the most anticipated events like men's and women's swimming, men's gymnastics, skateboarding and more. To see NBC's full schedule this weekend, visit their website.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to get pictures with a replica of the Eiffel Tower, an Olympic medal podium, an Olympic rings display, and more. A digital cube will allow guests to watch massive LED screens featuring Peacock’s immersive Olympic viewing experience. There will also be a Parisian-style patio and bar where you can buy Olympic-themed items by Michelob ULTRA, the beer sponsor of the U.S. Olympic team.

For live updates on programming and surprise activations, keep an eye on NBC Olympics and the Rockefeller Center's official Instagrams.