The insanely '60s-chic TWA Hotel is bringing the joy of roller skating to the tarmac this summer with Roll-A-Rama.

The Runway Rink, which is a 44-by-56-foot outdoor rink around the hotel's 1958 Lockheed Constellation "Connie" airplane, will be open every weekend (weather permitting) for skaters ready to celebrate the city's reopening.

You can head out as soon as this weekend since Roll-A-Rama opens on Friday. Just don your tube socks and headbands to glide around the tarmac to disco and other oldies.

One 50-minute skate session is just $20 per adult and $16 per child (under 12) with skate rentals included. Head over on Fridays from 4-8pm or on Saturday or Sunday from noon to 8pm to get your roll on. Since capacity is limited, tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be purchased with a credit card.

Photograph: Courtesy TWA Hotel

If you're wondering about the cleanliness of the rental skates, they are disinfected after every use. You must wear socks, which can be bought at the cabin or in the TWA Store. There is a limited amount of helmets so you might want to bring your own. Of course, masks are required to get on the rink.

(Don't forget—TWA Hotel also has a pool bar in case you wanna cool off after an evening of skating.)

We've recently seen an influx of roller skating rinks open up like Lola Star's Dreamland Roller Disco and the All Night Skate bar in Brooklyn, meaning this could be the Summer of Skates!

Of course, roller skating has been around for some time, especially in the Black community, which has been heralding its return to the mainstream again. And while the summer of 2020 had us isolated, we'll be celebrating togetherness this summer...and what better way to celebrate that than a night at the rink?

"New York has played a major part in the history of roller skating," said Nellie Anderson Lillie of the National Museum of Roller Skating in Lincoln, Nebraska. "The TWA Hotel’s new attraction represents another milestone: It’s the only roller rink at an airport."

Roll-A-Rama opens Friday, May 14, at 4pm at TWA Hotel.