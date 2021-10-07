New York
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' is becoming a musical!

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
You may have passionately skipped your own high school reunion, but this is one gathering you won't want to miss.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, the 1997 cult classic about best friends (Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow) who attend their 10-year high school reunion, is about to hit the stage. Because truly the only improvement these two iconic best friends could have would be more singing and dancing.

Romy and Michele: The Musical is written by the original film's screenwriter Robin Schiff. The score by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay ("Orange is the New Black"), is inspired by 1980s and 1990s pop, i.e. the music Romy and Michele loved to bop to. The stage production is directed by Kristin Hanggi, who previously directed the Broadway jukebox show Rock of Ages.

While the path to Broadway runs long, and is never certain, the musical will kick off its New York production with two industry presentations on October 14th and 15th, Broadway World reports.

The presentation will bring an all-star cast: Brittney Johnson as Romy, Leana Rae Concepcion as Michele, Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Michael Starr as Billy Christianson, Chad Burris as Toby Walters, Telly Leung as Sandy Frink, and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters. The ensemble will include: Zuri Washington, Erin Ramirez, Anju Cloud, Shea Gomez, Shina Ann Morris, Sissy Bell, Louis Williams Jr., Sam Hamashima, and Jorrel Javier.

Romy and Michele: The Musical originally premiered in Seattle in 2017. From there, the show was restructured narratively, and then re-envisioned with an all-female band. A New York City presentation of the reinvisioned show was slated for March 18, 2020, but Broadway shut down on March 12 of that year.

"My co-producer Barry Kemp and I have been driving this show for the last six years together. We are ready for Broadway and have found a lot of interest in the show by theater owners and investors, more so than ever," said producer Stephen Soucy. "The story of Romy and Michele has a beautiful and positive message. R&M's relationship is indeed the heart of the show and the humor is still spot-on." 

Now, Broadway is back, off-Broadway is ramping up, and we're excited to see what happens with the belting best friends Romy and Michele. 

