Rooftop festival to feature NYC’s best subway performers

By David Goldberg Posted: Wednesday May 2 2018, 12:54pm

Photograph: Courtesy Subway Sets

You know you're a New Yorker when you have your subway regulars: The early-morning troubadour at the 7th Ave Q station, the evening poet on the 2/3 train to Crown Heights, and, naturally, the Mariachis on the 4/5 to Times Square

Your favorite underground performers get to perform in fresh air at the Subway Sets festival on May 19 at Brooklyn Grange. The annual concert takes over a gorgeous rooftop, giving some of the city's best unknown performers a chance to shine with the production value they deserve. 

Previous performers include Catey Shaw, Moon Hooch, Drumadics and Joya Bravo. 

The May 19 show goes 7:30–11:30pm. Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but $35 GA is still available. 

Staff writer
By David Goldberg

David Goldberg is the Associate Things to Do Editor Time Out New York. He works every day to be more like Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns. You can follow him on Twitter at @goldberghawn. 

