Rooftop festival to feature NYC’s best subway performers

You know you're a New Yorker when you have your subway regulars: The early-morning troubadour at the 7th Ave Q station, the evening poet on the 2/3 train to Crown Heights, and, naturally, the Mariachis on the 4/5 to Times Square.

Your favorite underground performers get to perform in fresh air at the Subway Sets festival on May 19 at Brooklyn Grange. The annual concert takes over a gorgeous rooftop, giving some of the city's best unknown performers a chance to shine with the production value they deserve.

Previous performers include Catey Shaw, Moon Hooch, Drumadics and Joya Bravo.

The May 19 show goes 7:30–11:30pm. Pre-sale tickets are sold out, but $35 GA is still available.

