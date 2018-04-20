Roosevelt Island is hosting its own cherry blossom festival this weekend

Though it feels like we are punished for each day of sunshine with another eon of rain and chill, New Yorkers are pushing through and affirming that spring is actually happening, no take-backs.

Case in point: Roosevelt Island's Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park is hosting its own cherry blossom festival on Saturday, April 21 from 11am–5pm. The vernal celebration of Japanese culture features a traditional tea ceremony (11am), Japanese cultural fair (noon–3pm) and performances running until 5pm, including string ensembles, dancers and drummers. Check out our handy guide to Roosevelt Island for tips on getting there and enjoying your day.

Temperatures are set to hit the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, making this fest a welcome respite from the miserable spring we're enduring. And if need even more convincing that the sun will come out tomorrow and next week, head to the Brooklyn Botanical Garden's Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival April 28 and 29. But, unlike the Brooklyn’s annual flower fest, the one on Roosevelt Island is accompanied by incredible views of the city skyline—it’s definitely worth checking out.

