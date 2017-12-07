Rose McGowan to discuss her new book on sexism in Hollywood during an upcoming talk in NYC

As an actress and catalyst for invoking change in an unjustly sexist industry, Rose McGowan is a powerful force in not only the entertainment realm but also everyday culture. The Hollywood star, recently named one of TIME magazine's "Silence Breakers" in the media company's “Person of the Year” issue, is one of the honorees who has publicly spoken out against sexual assault and harassment. The badass actively continues to keep the conversation going, as exemplified in her Twitter feed as well as her soon-to-be-released memoir-slash-manifesto.

McGowan is a courageous fighter for all women who have undergone the same if not similar trauma, so it's only fitting that her new book is titled BRAVE. (That's right, in all caps.) This February, she’ll sit down with Ronan Farrow (the journalist behind the exposé on Harvey Weinstein) at 92Y to discuss her experiences, including battling an industry hell-bent on tarnishing her image.

The talk goes down Thursday, February 1 at 7:30pm and tickets start at $40. You better snatch 'em fast—this one's going to sell out quick.

