RuPaul’s Drag Race queens are coming to Union Square to sell bath products

My therapist moved to a new location right by the 34th Street Lush, and... well, I've been doing a lot of "I deserve this!" shopping on Monday nights. But my tub is popping.

So it was with great delight that I discovered Lush's new holiday campaign: a team-up with some of RuPaul's Drag Race's greatest alumni to launch their new line. Lush's new DRAGmas campaign brings together Detox, Kim Chi and Shea Couleé to model the brand's new products in windows, videos and stores all over the country. And to really give NYC fans what they want, Lush will be hosting a meet-and-greet with Detox on Saturday, November 17 at the Union Square store. Here's a video preview.

Show up early for the first-come-first-serve event, where you can meet the infamous season five queen and All-Stars finalist, capture a selfie and shop all sorts of bath bombs. The queen will be wearing looks inspired by these products (Synergy!): Shoot for the Stars and Perle De Sel bath bombs, Yog Nog Yule Log bubble bar, Golden Pear soap and Cinders shower gel.

I've seen Detox perform live twice. At a Wizard of Oz-themed Pride ball at the McKittrick Hotel in 2016, she performed Florence and the Machine's "Say My Name" in Wicked Witch couture. I shed real tears watching her. So, needless to say, she has presence. You're in for a treat.