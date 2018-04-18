  • News
Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host the 2018 Tony Awards

By Adam Feldman Posted: Wednesday April 18 2018, 12:19pm

Finding the right host for the Tony Awards can be tricky. On one hand, you want someone with real theater credentials to anchor Broadway's biggest night; on the other hand, you want someone that people outside the theater world might actually have heard of. Find the right balance, and the results can be magical: Hugh Jackman, Neil Patrick Harris and Angela Lansbury all had memorable stints as hosts, and each returned for several years in a row. This year, the awards ceremony—which will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, and broadcast nationally on CBS—is turning to stars from the arena of popular music: singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles and semiclassical vocalist Josh Groban. 

Both artists have stage chops in addition to their chart hits, and are well-known and well-liked within the Broadway community. Bareilles wrote the score for the 2016 musical Waitress, and has played the leading role in that show for limited runs twice so far; Groban earned a 2017 Tony nomination for his touching turn as the melancholic Russian aristocrat Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Producers of this year's Tonys, for reasons they did not specify, opted against a return engagement for last year's host, Kevin Spacey.

