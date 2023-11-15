New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Thomas Ashbourne
Thomas Ashbourne

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving out free cosmos this week and next

And just like that... you're having a free cocktail with an icon.

Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Advertising

New York City's most famous Cosmopolitan drinker is about to hook everyone up.

Tomorrow, on November 16, and then again on November 23, Sarah Jessica Parker will offer fans and shoppers free Cosmos from her pre-batched cocktail line at her West Village shoe shop, SJP, at 385 Bleecker Street by Perry Street.

The Perfect Cosmo by SJP, produced and packaged by Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, is a light pink hued vodka cranberry cocktail that's sweet but tangy, boasting a hint of lime that mellows out the vodka. Served chilled in a can, the cocktail is 20% ABV and may just loosen up your budget to shop at SJP during the official sip and shop happy hour. 

Cocktail hour will run at Parker's flagship shop from 4pm to 6pm on both days. Imbibers must be 21 or older and guests can RSVP in advance online to receive a reminder about the event, though walk-ins are also welcome.

Like anything free in New York, especially when a celebrity of Parker's caliber is involved, expect there to be a line outside the show—so try to get there early. 

Last Thursday, Parker showed up in person to help serve drinks and encourage shoppers to try on shoes, browse the collection and pose for photos. No guarantee SJP will make other appearances, but she is a West Village local and a dedicated entrepreneur, so we dare say the chances of her bartending again are pretty solid.

The third season of And Just Like That... hasn't started shooting yet, so Parker may just have enough extra time on her hands. Cheers!

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.