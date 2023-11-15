And just like that... you're having a free cocktail with an icon.

New York City's most famous Cosmopolitan drinker is about to hook everyone up.

Tomorrow, on November 16, and then again on November 23, Sarah Jessica Parker will offer fans and shoppers free Cosmos from her pre-batched cocktail line at her West Village shoe shop, SJP, at 385 Bleecker Street by Perry Street.

The Perfect Cosmo by SJP, produced and packaged by Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, is a light pink hued vodka cranberry cocktail that's sweet but tangy, boasting a hint of lime that mellows out the vodka. Served chilled in a can, the cocktail is 20% ABV and may just loosen up your budget to shop at SJP during the official sip and shop happy hour.

Cocktail hour will run at Parker's flagship shop from 4pm to 6pm on both days. Imbibers must be 21 or older and guests can RSVP in advance online to receive a reminder about the event, though walk-ins are also welcome.

Like anything free in New York, especially when a celebrity of Parker's caliber is involved, expect there to be a line outside the show—so try to get there early.

Last Thursday, Parker showed up in person to help serve drinks and encourage shoppers to try on shoes, browse the collection and pose for photos. No guarantee SJP will make other appearances, but she is a West Village local and a dedicated entrepreneur, so we dare say the chances of her bartending again are pretty solid.

The third season of And Just Like That... hasn't started shooting yet, so Parker may just have enough extra time on her hands. Cheers!