See awesome photos and video of lightning striking the Empire State Building

Last night’s thunderstorm threw lightning that hit One World Trade, too.

Last night’s thunderstorm in New York City was a pretty violent one. As the rain picked up and the wind whipped around buildings, lightning flashed in the sky, even hitting the Empire State Building!

As always, someone is out there watching with a camera on hand.

The Empire State Building’s Instagram posted a video of the strike happening from different angles and it’s pretty freakin’ cool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Empire State Building (@empirestatebldg)

Gary Hershorn took a mesmerizing photo of the strike here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC7NY (@abc7ny)

As did this photographer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naz | NYC Photographer (@_nazlizeynepn)

The ESB wasn’t the only tower to get struck, though. One World Trade was victim to the storm, too.

Photographer Johnny Angelillo captured that strike below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by johnny angelillo (@johnnyfoto)

And Max Guliani caught it on video, too.