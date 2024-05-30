New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
lightning thunderstorm in Manhattan
Photograph: Shutterstock

See awesome photos and video of lightning striking the Empire State Building

Last night’s thunderstorm threw lightning that hit One World Trade, too.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

Last night’s thunderstorm in New York City was a pretty violent one. As the rain picked up and the wind whipped around buildings, lightning flashed in the sky, even hitting the Empire State Building!

As always, someone is out there watching with a camera on hand. 

The Empire State Building’s Instagram posted a video of the strike happening from different angles and it’s pretty freakin’ cool.

Gary Hershorn took a mesmerizing photo of the strike here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ABC7NY (@abc7ny)

As did this photographer.

The ESB wasn’t the only tower to get struck, though. One World Trade was victim to the storm, too.

Photographer Johnny Angelillo captured that strike below:

And Max Guliani caught it on video, too.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.