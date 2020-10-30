See gorgeous photos of fall foliage in New York City right now

[title]
In the wise words of Billie Holiday, autumn in New York lifts you up when you're down.
It might be rainy this week, but don't let the drizzle keep you from seeing every spectacular color on the fall-foliage spectrum. You don't even have to scramble to get Upstate to peep the fiery show that is the end of New York's glorious fall foliage season—New York City foliage usually lasts through the beginning of November—something you can't say for most of the state's northern regions.
We've rounded up stunning photos that New Yorkers shot this week in the concrete jungle, from tree-lined stretches in Central Park to fiery hues spotted along the Hudson River. If you need inspiration on exact locales to visit on your leaf-peeping journey check out our guide, for many parks, gardens and streets on your way out.
