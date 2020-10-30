See gorgeous photos of fall foliage in New York City right now

There's nothing like fall in New York.

In the wise words of Billie Holiday, autumn in New York lifts you up when you're down.

It might be rainy this week, but don't let the drizzle keep you from seeing every spectacular color on the fall-foliage spectrum. You don't even have to scramble to get Upstate to peep the fiery show that is the end of New York's glorious fall foliage season—New York City foliage usually lasts through the beginning of November—something you can't say for most of the state's northern regions.

We've rounded up stunning photos that New Yorkers shot this week in the concrete jungle, from tree-lined stretches in Central Park to fiery hues spotted along the Hudson River. If you need inspiration on exact locales to visit on your leaf-peeping journey check out our guide, for many parks, gardens and streets on your way out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Book It New York (@bookitnewyork) on Oct 25, 2020 at 7:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jillian Briana (@jillianbrianaphotography) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rommel Tan (@rtanphoto) on Oct 26, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jillian Briana (@jillianbrianaphotography) on Oct 30, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (@amym.nyc) on Oct 23, 2020 at 6:22am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yes Williamsburg (@yeswilliamsburg) on Oct 25, 2020 at 1:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelle Marinelli (@letsjustgowiththeflow) on Oct 26, 2020 at 8:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noel Y. Calingasan • NYC (@nyclovesnyc) on Oct 28, 2020 at 5:33am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noelle Marinelli (@letsjustgowiththeflow) on Oct 28, 2020 at 8:13am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollie ☆ (@blossomandbabe_nyc) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cunningham | Photography (@n_cunningham7) on Oct 26, 2020 at 7:06am PDT

