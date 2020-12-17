See gorgeous photos of NYC's biggest snowstorm in years

New York is officially a snowy wonderland!

NYC woke up to the first massive snow storm in years today, and New Yorkers are reveling in it. Shutterbugs across the five boroughs have brought out their cameras and phones to capture their beautiful neighborhoods covered in white, powdery flurry. The heaviest snowfall came overnight, as of 8am today the National Weather Service recorded 10 inches at Central Park!

While the snowfall is surely is surely a sight to see, keep in mind if you choose to do restaurant delivery this week, streets might not be completely plowed, be extra kind (double in tips!) to your food carrier.

See magical photos from many different corners of New York below. In the roundup, you'll find a snowy Apollo Theatre in Harlem, a snow-filled shoreline in Staten Island, a pristine blanket of white over historic homes in Forest Hills Gardens, a mound of flakes outside Greenpoint's G train station and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elena (@pictures_of_newyork)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Burke (@keankburke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Thomas (@joethommas)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RDZinNYC (@rdzinnyc)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Cunningham | Photography (@n_cunningham7)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NYC Things To Do (@my_nycbucketlist)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Grosch (@stephgrosch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Silverman (@shotsbyjs)

