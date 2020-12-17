New YorkChange city
snow nyc central park
Photograph: @pictures_of_newyork

See gorgeous photos of NYC's biggest snowstorm in years

New Yorkers woke up to a winter wonderland today.

By
Collier Sutter
New York is officially a snowy wonderland!

NYC woke up to the first massive snow storm in years today, and New Yorkers are reveling in it. Shutterbugs across the five boroughs have brought out their cameras and phones to capture their beautiful neighborhoods covered in white, powdery flurry. The heaviest snowfall came overnight, as of 8am today the National Weather Service recorded 10 inches at Central Park!

While the snowfall is surely is surely a sight to see, keep in mind if you choose to do restaurant delivery this week, streets might not be completely plowed, be extra kind (double in tips!) to your food carrier.

See magical photos from many different corners of New York below. In the roundup, you'll find a snowy Apollo Theatre in Harlem, a snow-filled shoreline in Staten Island, a pristine blanket of white over historic homes in Forest Hills Gardens, a mound of flakes outside Greenpoint's G train station and more.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elena (@pictures_of_newyork)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NYC | Katja Sherlock (@nyc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rowmel (@rowmel_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rob Flaherty (@robflaherty)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Phil Caracci (@philcaracci)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Travon (@trey7x_)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hillary Oney (@hillaryoney)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kevin Burke (@keankburke)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Joe Thomas (@joethommas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by RDZinNYC (@rdzinnyc)

