Timeout

The United Palace Theatre
See iconic New York City movies at this free film festival

Lin-Manuel Miranda will lead talk backs after each screening

Going to the movies hasn't looked this glamorous in a while. Or been this cheap!

The 2023 lineup for Movies at the United Palace Theatre was just released, and the selections are fantastic, especially for the price. Tickets are free to screen iconic New York City movies at this gorgeous historic theater in Washington Heights. You can thank one of the city's most esteemed patrons of the arts, Lin-Manuel Miranda and his sponsorship via the Miranda Family Fund (plus New York-Presbyterian Hospital) for the showings of "When Harry Met Sally", "The Devil Wears Prada" and "If Beale Street Could Talk" in the coming months.

Tickets are available a week before each screening, with the next screening on May 22, featuring a talk back with Billy Crystal and Miranda himself. Miranda will lead conversations after each movie, with a notable actor or creative from the film. Additional screenings will be announced at a later date. 

Opened in 1930 as the Loew’s 175th Street Theatre, the ornate and glamorous United Palace Theatre (4140 Broadway) has long been a place for New Yorkers to enjoy the magic of the movies, once accompanied by live music as well. Prominent screenings, debuts and discussions often take place in the 3,000 seat theatre, which is one of the largest in Manhattan. (Broadway's Gershwin Theatre has 1,933, for comparison.)

Located in Miranda's home neighborhood, the Hamilton creator and local philanthropist has hosted several events in the space. He launched the film series in January 2022, to encourage appreciation for the revitalized historic space, and unite New Yorkers together to celebrate the arts following years of social distancing.  

