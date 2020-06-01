See images from this weekend's protests in NYC

More protests are planned in the city this week.

For the last four nights, New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the deaths of black people across the country at the hands of law enforcement. Today, the city announced that it was officially instituting an 11pm curfew. Thinking about heading to one of today's protests before then? Here are five things you should know before you go.

In addition to a protest currently underway in Times Square, one is planned for 5pm at Nostrand Ave and Harriet Tubman Blvd, 6pm at East 9th St and Avenue D, 7pm at Barclays and 7pm at Main Street in Flushing Queens.

See images from the last few days of major demonstrations below.

View this post on Instagram May 31, 2020 A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on May 31, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

View this post on Instagram May 30, 2020 A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on May 31, 2020 at 10:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram May 30, 2020 A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on May 31, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Daphni (@yungjetlag) on May 30, 2020 at 11:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Gutman (@heidi_gutman) on May 30, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT

Most popular on Time Out

- When will hair salons reopen in NYC and what will it be like to get a haircut?

- 10 fascinating secrets of NYC’s Grand Central terminal

- The Metropolitan Opera shares more free performances every night this week

- This giant new mural is a tribute to the city’s healthcare workers

- The best live theater to stream online today

Share the story