Image: Courtesy @yungjetlag

See images from this weekend's protests in NYC

More protests are planned in the city this week.

By Will Gleason Posted: Monday June 1 2020, 4:40pm
For the last four nights, New Yorkers have taken to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the deaths of black people across the country at the hands of law enforcement. Today, the city announced that it was officially instituting an 11pm curfew. Thinking about heading to one of today's protests before then? Here are five things you should know before you go.

In addition to a protest currently underway in Times Square, one is planned for 5pm at Nostrand Ave and Harriet Tubman Blvd, 6pm at East 9th St and Avenue D, 7pm at Barclays and 7pm at Main Street in Flushing Queens.

See images from the last few days of major demonstrations below. 

View this post on Instagram

From today’s protest and vigil @ #foleysquare for #justiceforgeorgefloyd — ⚠️ One thing I noticed today, that I notice at MANY protests is there were so many women and particularly Black women and women of color sticking their necks out on the front lines & being most vocal. What is not pictured in the first two shots is the police creating a human barricade standing shoulder-to-shoulder, preventing anyone from physically assisting those being arrested. (Myself and others were documenting the arrest & badge numbers by leaning into the officers until they physically push us back) If something potentially fatal were to happen, there was plenty of documentation, however they make it dangerously difficult to intervene on behalf of fellow citizens. - - - - - #blacklivesmatter #blacklivesmatternyc #socialjustice #bestnyphoto #saytheirnames #saytheirname #sonyalphaclub #ilfordphoto #leicam10 #documentation #photojournalist #nypd #manhattanlife

A post shared by KEVIN CLAIBORNE (@kevinclaiborne) on

View this post on Instagram

May 31, 2020

A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on

View this post on Instagram

May 30, 2020

A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on

View this post on Instagram

May 30, 2020

A post shared by THOMAS (@thomashengge) on

View this post on Instagram

#blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Daphni (@yungjetlag) on

View this post on Instagram

“Black history is now” “I know my rights” #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by Aurora Rose (@aurorarosetoday) on

View this post on Instagram

GEORGE FLOYD Couldn’t Breathe He called out for his “mama” through choking, gagging, gurgling gasps for air, urinating on himself in the process. He plead for his life before they KILLED him. Kneeling on a detained, handcuffed and seemingly “cooperative” man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds is 1st-degree, NOT 3rd-degree murder in my book. Why did officer Derek Chauvin (the pig who LYNCHED George Floyd) put his knee, thereby applying his full weight on a defenseless black man’s neck? Why did he wait for nearly three minutes after Floyd appeared to be dead before removing his knee from the lifeless man’s neck #wesbenderlight #georgefloyd #icantbreathe #sayhisname #iwantmymama #restinpower #nojusticenopeace #stopkillingus #coronadiaries #alonetogether #blm #nycphotographer #gettyimages #reportagespotlight #lensculturestreets #everybodystreet #NYCSPC #protest #fromstreetswithlove #magnumphotos #newyorknewyork #SPiCollective #streetphotography #facemask #streetportrait #35mmstreetphotography #justiceforgeorgefloyd #derekchauvin #murder #policebrutality

A post shared by Wes Bender (@wesbender) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Gutman (@heidi_gutman) on

View this post on Instagram

05.29.2020 #georgefloyd #protest #nyc #saynotoracism #equality #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by WON WOO JUNG | PHOTOGRAPHER (@wonwoo_photography) on

