See incredible photos from the first night of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

They took place at Coney Island and over the East River.

Macy's surprised New Yorkers on Monday night with two, five-minute fireworks shows in Coney Island and over the East River.

It was the first night of three consecutive nights of fireworks this week—sanctioned by New York City amid thousands of complaints of illegal fireworks across the boroughs—which will conclude with a final fourth night of fireworks on Saturday, July 4.

The shows, which are five minutes each, will take place again on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, June 30 and July 1. The time and location of each show, like on Monday night, won't be released until about an hour beforehand so as to avoid making crowds in any one place, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week.

Macy's says thousands of shells are fired into the sky, up to 1,000 feet, per minute at each location.

Below are some incredible shots and videos of Monday night's fireworks in case you weren't nearby to see them:

Tonight's Macy's Fireworks display over the East River #NYC pic.twitter.com/5LlACEPAZ8 — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) June 30, 2020

Fireworks over the Empire State Building tonight as #NYC kicks off a week of celebration leading into the Fourth of July holiday. pic.twitter.com/tg9eRf5R1m — Inga Sarda-Sorensen (@isardasorensen) June 30, 2020

1. Finally some fireworks that aren't a part of a government plot.



2. Our balcony finally earned its keep. pic.twitter.com/5pJr2ryY9A — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) June 30, 2020

