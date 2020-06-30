Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right New York State icon-chevron-right New York icon-chevron-right See incredible photos from the first night of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks
Photograph: Kent Miller/Macy’s

See incredible photos from the first night of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks

They took place at Coney Island and over the East River.

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Tuesday June 30 2020, 12:27pm
Macy's surprised New Yorkers on Monday night with two, five-minute fireworks shows in Coney Island and over the East River.

It was the first night of three consecutive nights of fireworks this week—sanctioned by New York City amid thousands of complaints of illegal fireworks across the boroughs—which will conclude with a final fourth night of fireworks on Saturday, July 4.

The shows, which are five minutes each, will take place again on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, June 30 and July 1. The time and location of each show, like on Monday night, won't be released until about an hour beforehand so as to avoid making crowds in any one place, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last week.

Macy's says thousands of shells are fired into the sky, up to 1,000 feet, per minute at each location.

Below are some incredible shots and videos of Monday night's fireworks in case you weren't nearby to see them:

