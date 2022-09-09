See inside singer Billie Holiday’s former NYC apartment

It’s on the market for $13.9 million with Real Housewife and broker Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

Billie Holiday, the beloved jazz singer whose unique voice and style made a lasting impact in the 20th century, grew up in Harlem but also lived on the Upper West Side in her last years, when she released the last—and one of her most famous albums—“Lady in Satin.”

Her Renaissance Revival townhome at 26 West 87th Street, unit #1B, has just gone on the market for $13.9 million and Douglas Elliman just released photos of its interior.

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

The home, which is just 20 feet wide actually spans more than 6,300 square feet just a block from Central Park. Across six levels, it has seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, two powder rooms, 10-foot to 12-foot carved plaster ceilings, six fireplace mantles, mahogany doors, along with a backyard garden.

Of course, since her death, the home, which was built in 1910, has seen some updates, including a wine cellar and media room with wallpaper by Lenny Kravitz. (We didn’t know Lenny Kravitz designed wallpaper.)

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography | the media room with wallpaper by Lenny Kravitz

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

Photograph: Evan Joseph Photography

The home was recently purchased for $9.4 million in 2017 and underwent a renovation by architect Amie Sachs, formerly of Annabelle Selldorf Architects. Now, it’s on sale again for $13.9 million with Douglas Elliman’s “celebrity broker,” Kelly Killoren Bensimon.

Bensimon is an author, model, philanthropist, and TV personality, most notably on The Real Housewives of New York City. She was incidentally named Douglas Elliman’s “Rookie of the Year” and has listed nearly $274 million with a team of 12.