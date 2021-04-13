See inside Taco Bell's fully-digital cantina opening in Times Square tomorrow

You'll be able to pick up your crunchwrap supreme from a glowing cubby.

Taco Bell is taking a step into the future with a brand new cantina in Times Square that is fully digital, meaning you can place your chalupa order digitally and pick it up in an automat-like cubby.

Opening on Wednesday, April 14, in the iconic Paramount Building (built in 1927 at 1501 Broadway), this special Taco Bell will serve up all your regular guilty pleasure meals and cocktails via 10 electronic ordering kiosks that you can pay through.

You can either watch staffers make your order in an open kitchen or pick up a pre-ordered meal from a glowing cubby, much like at an automat. All you need to do is enter your order number on a touchscreen in the pick-up area and grab it from the designated cubby.

Wondering if there's anything new on the menu at this cantina? Look out for the new Bell Apple Freeze, an exclusive green apple freeze swirled with a cherry apple flavor for $3.59. If you're a Taco Bell stan, you can even buy merch, including sauce packet keychains, pin sets and pens, which you can also order via the kiosks.

Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

Of course, like at any restaurant, an employee will check IDs for any cocktail orders and they'll be there for anyone who wants to order face-to-face like in the good old days.

The new eatery is the chain's latest expansion—it joins about 60 restaurants and more than 20 cantinas in New York City alone. And it's not stopping there. It plans on building 25 new restaurants in the New York metropolitan area this year.

“We are always looking to evolve to meet our guests' needs, and transforming to be more digital-forward is no exception," said Tina Reagan, the president and COO of franchise K-Mac Enterprises.

If you don't want to traverse through Times Square, you can check it out via a 3D mapping of the restaurant here.

Photograph: Courtesy Taco Bell

