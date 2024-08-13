See inside the newly reopened Broadway library in Queens

In March of 2022, the beloved Broadway library in Astoria closed for renovations with plans to reopen in fall 2023. Although the work was completed on schedule, the library decided not to reopen because of budget issues. Fast-forward to today and we've got some great news: after a long wait and $4.6 million worth of work, the Broadway Library is welcoming guests once more, with some pretty awesome improvements to go along with it.

RECOMMENDED: New Yorkers are rallying to save this beloved West Village diner

The library building's previously underutilized cellar has been expanded for public use, per Gothamist, and you can now find a brand new computer center with 30 computers, a lounge area, a meeting space with a stage and classroom, ADA compliant bathrooms and a brand new ventilation system on site as well.

Area residents are particularly excited about the reopening following budget cuts that threatened to permanent close several cultural spaces across the city. According to the Queens Daily Eagle, the relatively recent restoration of over $16 million worth of funding allowed for this specific branch to re-debut alongside the Bay Terrace and Hillcrest libraries.

Photograph: Courtesy of DDC

Photograph: Courtesy of DDC

In other related news, Sunday service was restored across ten libraries this past weekend and the city also opened a brand new state-of-the-art branch at Far Rockaway at the end of July.

The Broadway Library, which is located at 40-20 Broadway, is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10am to 6pm; on Tuesdays from 1pm to 6pm; on Thursdays from noon to 8pm; and on Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.