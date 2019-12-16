See inside this weekend's Schitt's Creek pop-up

Those of us who have been eagerly awaiting to return to Schitt's Creek had a chance to check out the TV show's pop-up over the weekend.

But in the chance you somehow didn't make it (as Moira says, "do what you must"), we're taking you inside the Pop TV's pop-up in Chelsea, which was open Friday through Sunday.

Eugene and Daniel Levy's show is a riches-to-rags story following the now-absurd lives of the Rose family, who lose it all and relocate to the titular town that they bought as a joke decades before.

Living in a motel instead of a mansion and eating at the Cafe Tropical instead of Le Bernardin puts the Roses in a Twilight Zone of their own.

The bébés who made it to the pop-up were able to peruse goods inside David's chic Rose Apothecary (where one couple got engaged) and sit at a booth inside Cafe Tropical and open one of its much-too-large menus.

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Simon

They also got to channel the deeply sarcastic Stevie behind a Rosebud Motel desk, flop down on Johnny and Moira's motel bed and sit among Moira's many wigs.

Photograph: Courtesy Michael Simon

Schitt’s Creek’s sixth and final season returns with 14 new episodes on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020 at 9pm.

In 2016, we interviewed Eugene and Daniel Levy about the show, which was only on its second season then.