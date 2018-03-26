  • News
See Newark Airport’s desperately needed $1.4B makeover

By David Goldberg Posted: Monday March 26 2018, 2:25pm

Photograph: Courtesy Grimshaw

Here at Time Out, it's becoming a nearly monthly exercise to bemoan the grim state of NYC airports. Look, sometimes they make it too easy, like when LaGuardia and Newark were rated as the worst airports in the country in September.

Fortunately, it seems the higher-ups are hearing our wails of despair from the poorly stocked Auntie Annie's Stand by baggage claim: Along with LaGuardia and JFK, Newark will be getting some major upgrades over the next handful of years. 

Starting in April, global firm Grimshaw Architects will begin a three-year, $1.4 billion renovation of Newark's Terminal A, featuring 33 gates and LEED-certified upgrades. The one-million-square-foot space will be able to expand to 45 gates as passenger demand grows over the years, and it will have a new parking lot and connecting bridge. The new terminal should be operational by 2021. 

So...is it too soon for me to formally request a Shake Shack in this and all new terminals? 

Photograph: Courtesy Grimshaw

 

Photograph: Courtesy Grimshaw

