See NYC's plans for brand-new greenways in Brooklyn and Queens

It could mean improvements to 20 miles of quality open space!

New York City is about to get even greener.

NYC Parks and the DOT announced this week that they've identified gaps in existing greenway routes and have found ways to improve them so that New Yorkers can easily travel across the boroughs and enjoy more outdoor space.

The city's "The Destination: Greenways!" study found key areas in Central Queens and along Brooklyn’s southwest shoreline that could be connected to existing fragmented greenway segments, improving about 20 miles of quality open space. Right now, there are more than 150 miles of greenways throughout the city.

In Queens, the plan integrates greenway routes into neighborhoods that have been historically disconnected from each other—the route from Flushing Meadows Corona Park through Kissena Park, Cunningham Park, Alley Pond Park and Joe Michaels Mile.

In Brooklyn, the route improves access to the waterfront, following Shore Parkway from Leif Erikson Park to Coney Island.

Once connected, these greenways would make it much easier to get around the city via bike and walking.

Rendering: courtesy of NYC Parks

"With cycling continuing to boom, Destination: Greenways! serves as a blueprint for exciting improvements to the city’s greenway routes and connections," said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "We look forward to continuing working closely with the Parks Department and community members to meet the City’s goal of improving cycling infrastructure."

New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes says that the waterfront along Shore Road in southern Brooklyn "should be the crown jewel of our borough."

"I'm thrilled that we are finally taking concrete steps to invest and dream big to make this outer borough connection first class," he said. "Ensuring Brooklyners have access to greenways is key to helping our borough increase street safety and transportation accessibility. I am excited to see what the visioning process has dreamed up and look forward to helping make this a reality."

The next step, now that the studies are done, NYC Parks will host virtual meetings to report back to the community on their results starting this week:

Queens Virtual Meeting on Tuesday, February 8 at 6:30pm

Join via Zoom/Phone: +1 929-205-6099, Meeting ID: 813 3190 6760