See photos from NYC’s ticker-tape parade celebrating the USWNT’s World Cup victory

Soccer fan or not, it was hard not to get swept up in the excitement of New York City’s ticker-tape parade on Wednesday, honoring the World Cup victory of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

New Yorkers of all ages lined up along Broadway from The Battery to City Hall, a stretch also known as the “Canyon of Heroes.” American flags and signs like “equal pay for equal play” were waving high in the sky in support of the team. The crowd chanted “USA! USA! USA!” as champion players such as Megan Rapinoe and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher rode by in floats, chugging champagne and embracing the admiration.

A sea of ticker-tape and toilet paper covered the street as the parade passed, but the celebration continued at City Hall where Mayor Bill de Blasio presented the team with keys to the city.

“On and off the field, this team represents what’s best about New York City and our nation," de Blasio said in a statement released before the festivities. "The confidence, grit, and perseverance of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team serve as an inspiration to all who watch them."

This is the USWNT's fourth World Cup victory and the team has broken its own record for most wins in the tournament’s history. Wednesday's celebration marks New York’s 207th ticker-tape parade. The first one was held in 1886 for the dedication of the Statue of Liberty.

Revel in the celebration by looking at the photos below.

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber

Photograph: Ali Garber