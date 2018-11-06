See photos of Bloomingdale's interactive holiday windows inspired by The Grinch

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in New York, especially now that the city’s stretch of holiday window unveilings officially began last evening. Soon, all of the best department stores in the city will debut gorgeously festive displays, and we just received photos of the Bloomingdale's creation at 59th Street (Lexington Avenue side).

To usher in the holiday season, the luxury retailer was inspired by Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, or at least Illumination's and Universal Pictures’ newest version. In addition to telling a beloved story about a holiday hater turned merry maker (along with some mannequins serving fierce, whimsical holiday looks), the windows offer some high-tech interactive features. That's right, they're more than just something pretty to look at!

The first window allows passerby to take a selfie which then appears inside the window next to the Grinch's head. A few windows down, music lovers can press buttons with the Grinch's trusted canine companion Max. These knobs play sounds coming from the Grinch's snazzy organ. In the same window, there's also a telescope popping out of the glass which viewers can look through to see what's up in Whoville.

There's much more to discover, but in case you don't feel like braving the cold (and rain) to eye these amazing displays in person, take a look at some of the images below!

Photograph: Courtesy Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

