Frying Pan
Photograph: Courtesy @fryingpannyc

See photos of last night's epic rainbow in NYC

We love to see it. 🌈

Written by
Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Ever look up at the New York City skyline, from any point in the city and just think, wow? Us, too. There’s just nothing like being in New York, surrounded by the city and all its luster, but some days can feel even more special than others.

On Sunday, October 17, New Yorkers were treated to an incredibly colorful and bright rainbow across the sky just before sunset. Here are some of the best local captures of the beautiful aftermath of an unexpected afternoon rain shower. Hudson Yards never looked so good. 

A post shared by Nadine (@itsme_nadine)

A post shared by Janina Beck (@janina_beck_)

A post shared by Janina Beck (@janina_beck_)

A post shared by fryingpannyc (@fryingpannyc)

A post shared by Lian Cenzano (@liancenzano)

