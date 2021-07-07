New York
Hometown Heroes ticker tape parade
Photograph: @nyc_dot

See photos of NYC's massive Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade

It was one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city’s history.

Shaye Weaver
It was a beautiful day in the Canyon of Heroes.

NYC's ticker-tape parade to thank essential and healthcare workers launched at 11am and it was a joyous occasion for those on the sidelines and in floats heading up Broadway to City Hall.

Nurses, doctors, educators, delivery workers, bodega and grocery store workers and others were the stars of the major parade, including Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, who served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

There were 14 different floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city’s history. Floats represented hospitals, healthcare, emergency food, community care, first responders, transportation, city workers, small businesses and bodegas, education and childcare, utilities, hospitality/buildings care, reinforcements, advocacy organizations, communication and delivery.

(Our favorite floats were the Staten Island Ferry model and the NY Transit Museum's 118-year-old subway car.)

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts hosted the ceremony in City Hall Park to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the "Summer of NYC" and there was a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

The parade was held during the workday, so if you missed it, don't worry — it was well-documented. Below are some great photos and video of the parade:

If you missed it, you can watch the parade below:

