See photos of NYC's massive Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade

It was one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city’s history.

It was a beautiful day in the Canyon of Heroes.

NYC's ticker-tape parade to thank essential and healthcare workers launched at 11am and it was a joyous occasion for those on the sidelines and in floats heading up Broadway to City Hall.

Nurses, doctors, educators, delivery workers, bodega and grocery store workers and others were the stars of the major parade, including Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, who served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.

There were 14 different floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city’s history. Floats represented hospitals, healthcare, emergency food, community care, first responders, transportation, city workers, small businesses and bodegas, education and childcare, utilities, hospitality/buildings care, reinforcements, advocacy organizations, communication and delivery.

(Our favorite floats were the Staten Island Ferry model and the NY Transit Museum's 118-year-old subway car.)

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts hosted the ceremony in City Hall Park to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the "Summer of NYC" and there was a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.

The parade was held during the workday, so if you missed it, don't worry — it was well-documented. Below are some great photos and video of the parade:

NYC ❤️’s Nurse Sandra Lindsay!



Thank you for your compassion, bravery, and for helping our city recover.#HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/lPiuPDXMGy — City of New York (@nycgov) July 7, 2021

Let the ticker tape fall!!!#HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/gBBI2SSn0d — City of New York (@nycgov) July 7, 2021

“take the train, take the bus!” pic.twitter.com/9mB48sxZo4 — katie honan (@katie_honan) July 7, 2021

Thank you essential workers and healthcare professionals for keeping us alive! #hometownheroes #nyc pic.twitter.com/YlV5vW2uXs — Anthony Quintano Photography (@AnthonyQuintano) July 7, 2021

Thrilled and grateful for all the #HometownHeroes being honored at today’s ticker tape parade. Including my sister Dawn who works at a homeless shelter. She was on empty subway cars & assisting clients when few were leaving their homes. She is our family’s hero for sure! pic.twitter.com/6ntNd565TG — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) July 7, 2021

I confess: I was originally a bit cynical abt the #HometownHeroes parade.



But I found it beautiful & emotional, like being back on our stoops for the 7 pm cheer, and really seeing the dignity of work we so often ignore.



Now: let’s honor it for good. https://t.co/EutFgvUaxc https://t.co/ny40EDhPZ7 pic.twitter.com/ZU0nsZGyoc — Brad Lander (@bradlander) July 7, 2021

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our crews have continued to work round-the-clock to keep New Yorkers moving on #NYCStreets, bridges, tunnels & the #StatenIslandFerry.



Today some NYC DOT employees marched with other essential workers in the #HometownHeroes tickertape parade! pic.twitter.com/yICqCYlfKw — NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) July 7, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bradleyblackburn (@bradleyblackburn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of New York (@nycgov)

If you missed it, you can watch the parade below: