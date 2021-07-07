See photos of NYC's massive Hometown Heroes ticker-tape parade

[title]
It was a beautiful day in the Canyon of Heroes.
NYC's ticker-tape parade to thank essential and healthcare workers launched at 11am and it was a joyous occasion for those on the sidelines and in floats heading up Broadway to City Hall.
Nurses, doctors, educators, delivery workers, bodega and grocery store workers and others were the stars of the major parade, including Queens nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first person in the U.S. to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, who served as the parade’s Grand Marshal.
There were 14 different floats, representing 260 different groups of essential workers, making it one of the largest ticker-tape parades in the city’s history. Floats represented hospitals, healthcare, emergency food, community care, first responders, transportation, city workers, small businesses and bodegas, education and childcare, utilities, hospitality/buildings care, reinforcements, advocacy organizations, communication and delivery.
(Our favorite floats were the Staten Island Ferry model and the NY Transit Museum's 118-year-old subway car.)
Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts hosted the ceremony in City Hall Park to publicly thank these workers and celebrate the "Summer of NYC" and there was a performance from the Northwell Health Nurse Choir.
The parade was held during the workday, so if you missed it, don't worry — it was well-documented. Below are some great photos and video of the parade:
NYC ❤️’s Nurse Sandra Lindsay!— City of New York (@nycgov) July 7, 2021
Thank you for your compassion, bravery, and for helping our city recover.#HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/lPiuPDXMGy
Let the ticker tape fall!!!#HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/gBBI2SSn0d— City of New York (@nycgov) July 7, 2021
“take the train, take the bus!” pic.twitter.com/9mB48sxZo4— katie honan (@katie_honan) July 7, 2021
Thank you essential workers and healthcare professionals for keeping us alive! #hometownheroes #nyc pic.twitter.com/YlV5vW2uXs— Anthony Quintano Photography (@AnthonyQuintano) July 7, 2021
Thrilled and grateful for all the #HometownHeroes being honored at today’s ticker tape parade. Including my sister Dawn who works at a homeless shelter. She was on empty subway cars & assisting clients when few were leaving their homes. She is our family’s hero for sure! pic.twitter.com/6ntNd565TG— Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) July 7, 2021
Make some noise, NYC! Let’s gooo!#HometownHeroes pic.twitter.com/cCLgwVTu45— City of New York (@nycgov) July 7, 2021
I confess: I was originally a bit cynical abt the #HometownHeroes parade.— Brad Lander (@bradlander) July 7, 2021
But I found it beautiful & emotional, like being back on our stoops for the 7 pm cheer, and really seeing the dignity of work we so often ignore.
Now: let’s honor it for good. https://t.co/EutFgvUaxc https://t.co/ny40EDhPZ7 pic.twitter.com/ZU0nsZGyoc
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic our crews have continued to work round-the-clock to keep New Yorkers moving on #NYCStreets, bridges, tunnels & the #StatenIslandFerry.— NYC DOT (@NYC_DOT) July 7, 2021
Today some NYC DOT employees marched with other essential workers in the #HometownHeroes tickertape parade! pic.twitter.com/yICqCYlfKw
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
👋👋👋👋👋👋👋👋#HometownHeroes #MJHSsummer #FrontLineHeroes pic.twitter.com/zqoc1r4MEf— MJHS Health System (@MJHS01) July 7, 2021
#HometownHeroesNYC!#Masbia staff and volunteers who were distributing #COVID19FoodRelief at the #HometownHeroes ticker tape parade in #NYC.https://t.co/QEfKPHxAKx pic.twitter.com/vvbFD2RYzm— Masbia Soup Kitchens (@Masbia) July 7, 2021
If you missed it, you can watch the parade below:
In our darkest moment, they gave their all to keep our city running and protect their fellow New Yorkers.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 7, 2021
Join us at the Canyon of Heroes to celebrate New York City’s #HometownHeroes! https://t.co/6qnZ7upgdn