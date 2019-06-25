See photos of the 37th Annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade

The sun was shining and the seagulls were chirping this past Saturday for the annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade.

From blue-scaled beauties tanning their tails to mosaic fish costumes completed with linen suit jackets, there was a whole array of breathtaking costumes at this year's event. The parade floats ranged from giant, multicolored mermaids made entirely out of balloons to inflatable sharks surrounded by costumed dancers.

This year, the parade of sea creatures was led by none other than sibling singers Arlo and Nora Guthrie as King Neptune and Queen Mermaid. According to the event’s website, the pair are the first royals to have grown up on Coney Island’s Mermaid Avenue. Check out more pics below of New Yorkers reveling in the fantastical fishiness of mermaid life this past weekend.

Photograph: Ali Garber

