News / City Life

See photos of the gorgeous cherry blossoms across NYC right now

By Shaye Weaver Posted: Friday March 20 2020, 4:12pm

Brooklyn Botanic Garden Sakura Matsuri
Courtesy Brooklyn Botanic Garden

As you've likely been spending most of your time indoors lately, you may have missed that all the cherry blossoms have popped up around the city. Yes, we're happy to tell you that spring has officially sprung! 

Do try to get out and see some for yourself on a solitary, social-distanced walk. It'll help remind you that the world goes on spinning and seasons change despite everything we're going through. Not to mention, it will offer a feast for your screen-tired eyes.

But until you take your walk, check out these gorgeous blooms:

Roosevelt Island

View this post on Instagram

Isola di Roosvelt, Nuova York. Parte 2 🧚🏻‍♂️ #newyork #manhattan #rooseveltisland

A post shared by Muriel Bertomoro (@muriel_ita) on

 

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

 

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

 

Astoria

View this post on Instagram

Happy spring!

A post shared by Shaye Weaver (@shayeweaver) on

Central Park

 

Manhattan

 

Randall's Island

If you want to feel like you're among the blossoms, check out the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden on Google Maps:

 

