See photos of the gorgeous cherry blossoms across NYC right now

As you've likely been spending most of your time indoors lately, you may have missed that all the cherry blossoms have popped up around the city. Yes, we're happy to tell you that spring has officially sprung!

Do try to get out and see some for yourself on a solitary, social-distanced walk. It'll help remind you that the world goes on spinning and seasons change despite everything we're going through. Not to mention, it will offer a feast for your screen-tired eyes.

But until you take your walk, check out these gorgeous blooms:

Roosevelt Island

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Flushing Meadows Corona Park

So great to see the Okame cherry trees in full bloom yesterday at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens #NYC

.

The structure you see peeking out fr the blossoms is the Astro-View Towers. Read more about the towers: https://t.co/u8IgBKz4MN

.#SignsofSpringNYC 🌸🌸🌸 pic.twitter.com/93ftEgzO7H — Gigi A (@gigi_nyc) March 15, 2020

Astoria

View this post on Instagram Happy spring! A post shared by Shaye Weaver (@shayeweaver) on Mar 20, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT

Central Park

Manhattan

Cherry blossoms are blooming 🌸 pic.twitter.com/bKHyB6PlDc — Robyn Giannini (@robynegiannini) March 20, 2020

Randall's Island

As we take the time to practice social distancing we enjoyed a relaxing stroll around the Island and saw the beautiful cherry blossoms in bloom! 🌸#firstdayofspring #staysafeandhealthy pic.twitter.com/nfwTTKkoj1 — Randalls Island Park (@randallsisland) March 19, 2020

If you want to feel like you're among the blossoms, check out the Brooklyn Botanic Garden's Japanese Hill-and-Pond Garden on Google Maps: