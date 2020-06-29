See photos of yesterday’s double rainbow over NYC on the 50th anniversary of Pride

Over pride weekend, a double rainbow sprawled out above the NYC skyline for a moment of joy as we paid tribute the 50th anniversary of the first Pride march ever held in NYC back in 1970.

Despite the cancelation of this year’s Pride parade and official in-person events, Mother Nature had her own plans to pay tribute to the monumental anniversary by projecting a rainbow into the sky.

While the day of celebration usually shuts down streets to make way for rainbow floats, this year's pride was vastly different. We saw a Queer Liberation March, focused on speaking out against racism and police brutality (similar to the powerful demonstrations we've seen worldwide through the month of June). There was also a smaller procession of rainbow-colored BMWs led by members of NYC's official Pride events, encouraging folks to stay safe while celebrating.

Then the skies soon opened up, and after an intense thunder and lighting storm passed through New York City around 7pm, a rainbow (and at some vantage points, a dazzling double rainbow) graced the skies with its colorful hues.

Check out some of the stunning photos of the rainbow from around the city:

