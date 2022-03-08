See renderings of the new public park coming to Long Island City

While Long Island City has gorgeous views of the East River and Manhattan skyline, many of its residents are subject to views of construction and industrial activities. Every bit of green space is needed in LIC, and thankfully, more of it is on the way.

Sven Park is a new half-acre public park located next to Sven, The Durst Organization’s newest luxury residential tower that launched leasing in November. Technically, the park will be in the Dutch Kills neighborhood, which has the smallest amount of park space per capita of any neighborhood in Queens, according to The Durst Organization.

"In a city short on green space, we are excited to unveil our plans to bring a brand-new public park to Long Island City," said Jonathan (Jody) Durst, the president of The Durst Organization. "Sven Park will offer a welcome respite for both residents and the surrounding community, whether they are taking their dog for a walk, bringing their kids to the playground, or just looking to get some fresh air. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this new neighborhood amenity."

Photograph: The Durst Organization/Giles Ashford

Set to open in early 2023, Sven Park will have an interactive children’s playscape with a slide and custom wooden climbing feature called "the Nest," large and small dog runs, a fitness and parkour jungle gym, porch swings, ping pong tables and moveable tables and chairs. There will also be bike racks and shaded areas to cool off in.

Award-winning landscape and architecture firm Starr Whitehouse has designed the park with greenery in mind. Tall bald cypress, flowering trees such as serviceberry, lush ferns, and a plethora of flowering plants will bloom and grow across the park.

Sven Park will be open from 6am–10pm, April 15 to October 31, and 7am–8pm from November 1 to April 14.

Sven, the building the park is connected to, is a 958-unit building (288 of which are income-restricted) that has a curved facade that stands in front of the historic Clock Tower, a landmarked 1927 building that originally housed the Bank of Manhattan.